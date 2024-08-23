Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and traded as low as $8.48. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 32,525 shares trading hands.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $816.94 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 154.59%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
