Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.37

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$153.37 and traded as low as C$150.02. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$150.58, with a volume of 22,319 shares trading hands.

KXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Kinaxis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$180.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$192.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 150.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$156.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$153.37.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.15. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of C$161.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 3.3197547 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total value of C$364,381.00. In related news, Senior Officer Andrew William Robert Bell sold 701 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.56, for a total transaction of C$104,841.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 831 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$124,284.53. Also, Director J. Ian Giffen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.75, for a total transaction of C$364,381.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,126 shares of company stock worth $3,145,874. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

