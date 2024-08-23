Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report issued on Wednesday, August 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Kinder Morgan’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KMI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $21.01 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,311 shares of company stock worth $3,121,891 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,627,000. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after buying an additional 4,053,793 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,665,000 after buying an additional 3,135,457 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

