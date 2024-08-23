Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KNSL opened at $483.76 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $416.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $435.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

