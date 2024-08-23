Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Kiora Pharmaceuticals will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kiora Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Erin Parsons acquired 5,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 11,041 shares of company stock worth $53,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.