Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells $7,709,859.78 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Shares of KVYO opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Klaviyo by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Klaviyo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVYO. Barclays raised their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

