Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Major Shareholder Sells $7,709,859.78 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $7,709,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of KVYO opened at $31.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KVYO. Barclays raised their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
