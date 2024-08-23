Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Director Michael Garnreiter Sells 2,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,648 shares in the company, valued at $892,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KNX opened at $53.50 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KNX shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

