Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) PT Raised to $31.00

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

KGS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.57.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 1.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Shares of NYSE KGS opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 90.9% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.