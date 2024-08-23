Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

KTB opened at $71.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 72.43% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $2,089,242.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

