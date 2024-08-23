KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Cut to Hold at TD Cowen

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.36% from the company’s current price.

KORE Group Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of KORE stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. KORE Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KORE Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

