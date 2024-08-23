KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:KWEB opened at $26.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.