KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

KT Stock Performance

Shares of KT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. KT has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KT will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KT by 1,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

