L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.43.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total value of $5,561,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,312 shares of company stock valued at $19,085,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,855,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

