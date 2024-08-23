Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $7.95 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $7.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.87. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $35.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $8.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.71 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $51.82 EPS.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $835.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $959.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $945.33. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research has a one year low of $574.42 and a one year high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Lam Research’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lam Research announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total value of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

