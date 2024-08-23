Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTRX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LTRX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,321,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 182,552 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 165,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 159,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

About Lantronix

(Get Free Report

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.