Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

NYSE:LVS opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $55.73.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,170,552 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,663,219,000 after buying an additional 531,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,351,573 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $502,307,000 after buying an additional 1,536,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,500,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $376,136,000 after acquiring an additional 68,568 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

