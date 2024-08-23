Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LB opened at C$26.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.57. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$24.45 and a 1-year high of C$39.37.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently -671.43%.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.24.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

