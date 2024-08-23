Lawrence P. Oreilly Sells 13,765 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 13,765 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,119.52, for a total value of $15,410,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,511,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,127.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,075.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,062.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

