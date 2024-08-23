Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.63

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $17.11. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 46,666 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
