Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (NYSE:LGI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.63

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and traded as high as $17.11. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 46,666 shares traded.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.1494 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is a positive change from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 588,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 96,429 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

