Leerink Partnrs Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.13). The consensus estimate for Xencor’s current full-year earnings is ($4.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.37) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Xencor Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). Xencor had a negative net margin of 132.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $648,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter worth about $3,726,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 367.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

