LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $86.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMAT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $91.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $251,380.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 3,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $251,380.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,335.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 27,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $2,331,878.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,958,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,944,956.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,251 shares of company stock worth $3,714,994 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 57.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.