Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $543.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LII. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,447,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,642. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $15,416,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 279.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 165.0% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $5,795,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LII opened at $573.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a one year low of $334.53 and a one year high of $594.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $553.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

