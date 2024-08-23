Leonard Osser Sells 141,913 Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE MLSS opened at $1.00 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $77.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

