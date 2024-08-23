Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 2,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 23,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.00 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.98.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lesaka Technologies news, Director Christopher G.B. Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,094.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 106,217 shares of company stock valued at $496,322 over the last ninety days. 4.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
See Also
