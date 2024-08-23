Leslie J. Kilgore Sells 1,372 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Netflix Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $688.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

