Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $43.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Life360 traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.60. 154,638 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 233,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Life360 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIF. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,488,000.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

