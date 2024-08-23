LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

LIQT stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.