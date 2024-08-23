Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

LYV opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.52 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 119.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $164,248.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,759.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464 in the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

