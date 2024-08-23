Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of LOB opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.64. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $47.22.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,885.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

