Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 3%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 4,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Get Localiza Rent a Car alerts:

Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Localiza Rent a Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Localiza Rent a Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.