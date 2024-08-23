Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Stock Price Down 3%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 4,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 43,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Localiza Rent a Car Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.
Localiza Rent a Car Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is 13.86%.
About Localiza Rent a Car
Localiza Rent a Car SA engages in car and fleet rental business. The company is also involved in granting franchises; sale of decommissioned and used cars; provision of sundry automotive, and travel and tourism services; and managing claims for insurance companies, as well as provision of tracking and telemetry services.
