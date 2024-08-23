Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.03. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.57 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $240.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,638,746,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,205,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,147,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,978 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after acquiring an additional 52,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

