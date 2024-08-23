Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $11.91 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.91 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2026 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.96.

LOW opened at $240.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

