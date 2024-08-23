Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 0.6% on Earnings Beat

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $242.70 and last traded at $241.74. 361,987 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,525,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.33.

The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,677,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20,275.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,205,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,100 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $206,912,000. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $217,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.32.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

