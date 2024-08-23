LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) vs. Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Head to Head Contrast

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -26.09% -56.41% -40.60% LQR House -1,229.70% -211.26% -197.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jones Soda and LQR House, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jones Soda and LQR House’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $16.67 million 2.32 -$4.85 million ($0.05) -7.60 LQR House $1.45 million 2.11 -$15.75 million ($1.40) -0.47

Jones Soda has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LQR House, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jones Soda beats LQR House on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

