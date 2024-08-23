Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 53.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 82,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The company had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

