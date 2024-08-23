Lucid Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 96,776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 67,413 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

In related news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 61.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $6.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 441.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

