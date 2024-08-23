Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Lufax Stock Down 13.9 %

LU stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

