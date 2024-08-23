Lufax (NYSE:LU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $822.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.
Lufax Stock Down 13.9 %
LU stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.30. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.
