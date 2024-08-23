Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $399.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $263.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.11. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. CWM LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

