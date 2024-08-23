Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $357.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

LULU opened at $263.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $277.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19,890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,653,746 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,390,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after buying an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 359.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,084,000 after acquiring an additional 283,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $534,815,000 after acquiring an additional 257,944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

