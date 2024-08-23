Lumbard & Kellner LLC Decreases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,920 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.9% in the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% during the first quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 73,771 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $415.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $309.45 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

