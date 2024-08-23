Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lumentum from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lumentum from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

Lumentum Stock Down 1.4 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Lumentum by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 93.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $112,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE opened at $55.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.17. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.36 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

(Get Free Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

