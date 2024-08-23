Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Stock Price Up 2%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 28,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 89,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$0.75 price target on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$216.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$56,000.00. Insiders own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

