Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.57.
Several equities analysts recently commented on LUN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Lundin Mining Stock Performance
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.9410132 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lundin Mining
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
