Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Upgraded to Neutral by Nomura

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.24. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,598 shares of company stock worth $469,611. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Stories

