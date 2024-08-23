LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. abrdn plc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,954 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:LYB opened at $96.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 82.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

