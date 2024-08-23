M Kevin Mcevoy Sells 9,675 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 9,675 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $252,711.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,704,782.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $30.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OII. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

