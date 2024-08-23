Macquarie Raises Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target to $47.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Macquarie from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.26. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.97. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.05% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $14,980,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $945,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

