MacroGenics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for MacroGenics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MacroGenics stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $208.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. MacroGenics has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $21.88.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 53.60% and a negative return on equity of 98.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

