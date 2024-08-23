Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on M

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 505.67 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1,539.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,534,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,529,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Macy’s by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,398,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,986 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,192,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,372,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Macy’s news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock worth $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.