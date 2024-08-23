Macy’s (NYSE:M) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on M. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 505.67 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 516,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 160,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Macy’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,372,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,122.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

